    Memorial Day 2025

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alaeja Robinson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Video Product observing Memorial Day May 2025. On Memorial Day, all Americans come together to honor all those who died in service to the U.S. during peacetime and war.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963845
    VIRIN: 252205-A-VH982-1003
    Filename: DOD_111016576
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2025, by PFC Alaeja Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

