Titan Marine Board of Investigation exhibit CG 141

Wendy Rush and Gary Foss, part of the communications and tracking team for the Titan submersible, monitor data and text communications in the aft section of the pilothouse aboard the support vessel Polar Prince near the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2023. A sound heard at the 24-second mark, later correlated with the loss of communications and tracking, is believed to be the sound of the Titan’s implosion reaching the surface of the ocean. (Video courtesy of OceanGate, Inc.)