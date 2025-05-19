Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Marine Board of Investigation exhibit CG 141

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Wendy Rush and Gary Foss, part of the communications and tracking team for the Titan submersible, monitor data and text communications in the aft section of the pilothouse aboard the support vessel Polar Prince near the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2023. A sound heard at the 24-second mark, later correlated with the loss of communications and tracking, is believed to be the sound of the Titan’s implosion reaching the surface of the ocean. (Video courtesy of OceanGate, Inc.)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963844
    VIRIN: 230618-G-BX086-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016570
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Titan
    Titan MBI

