PS1 Gervin Pimentel answers interview questions about USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), Fleet Week New York, Memorial Day and the Navy's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 20:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963843
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-HU377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111016550
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2025 Hometown Heroes, by Henry Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.