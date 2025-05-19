Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecArmy Driscoll Address to Commissioning Officers

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Nicole Mejia 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll addresses commissioning U.S. Army officers at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963828
    VIRIN: 250516-A-FP430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016348
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecArmy Driscoll Address to Commissioning Officers, by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

