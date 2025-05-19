Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll addresses commissioning U.S. Army officers at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963828
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-FP430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111016348
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SecArmy Driscoll Address to Commissioning Officers, by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
