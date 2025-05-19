Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Dog of the Tundra Competition Police Week 2025

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Airman Nailah Pacheco 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    The 319th Security Forces Squadron held its inaugural "Top Dog of the Tundra Competition" during police week at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 13, 2025. Seven military working dogs competed in the event, participating in a variety of challenges to showcase their installation defense skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nailah Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963826
    VIRIN: 250513-F-YC545-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016317
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Dog of the Tundra Competition Police Week 2025, by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Dakota
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    police week
    319th Security Forces Squadron
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

