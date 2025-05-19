Top Dog of the Tundra Competition Police Week 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 319th Security Forces Squadron held its inaugural "Top Dog of the Tundra Competition" during police week at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 13, 2025. Seven military working dogs competed in the event, participating in a variety of challenges to showcase their installation defense skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nailah Pacheco)