The 319th Security Forces Squadron held its inaugural "Top Dog of the Tundra Competition" during police week at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 13, 2025. Seven military working dogs competed in the event, participating in a variety of challenges to showcase their installation defense skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nailah Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963826
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-YC545-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111016317
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Top Dog of the Tundra Competition Police Week 2025, by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.