    B-Roll: 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, Assault Craft Unit 5 Practice Onload Drills

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Seven-ton trucks attached to Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, embark a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during onload drills at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2025. 2nd Bn., 11th Marines and ACU-5 conducted the onload drills to build familiarity and increase proficiency between the two units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963825
    VIRIN: 250520-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016316
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    15th MEU, ACU 5, LCAC, Integration, Amphibious

