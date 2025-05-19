Seven-ton trucks attached to Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, embark a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during onload drills at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2025. 2nd Bn., 11th Marines and ACU-5 conducted the onload drills to build familiarity and increase proficiency between the two units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963825
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111016316
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, Assault Craft Unit 5 Practice Onload Drills, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.