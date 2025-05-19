Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy 250th Birthday Call-Out - Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The crew of the Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda wish Happy Birthday to the U.S. Navy while moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 20, 2025. The Chilean Navy training ship is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, with many of them being recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy who learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 963822
    VIRIN: 250520-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_111016247
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    readiness
    warfighting
    lethality
    AmericasNavy250
    Navy250
    Navy 250th Birthday

