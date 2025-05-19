The crew of the Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda wish Happy Birthday to the U.S. Navy while moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 20, 2025. The Chilean Navy training ship is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, with many of them being recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy who learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 16:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|963822
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-PW030-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111016247
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy 250th Birthday Call-Out - Chilean Tall Ship Esmeralda, by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
