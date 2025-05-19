Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Fallen in Military Medicine

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    This Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members whose lives were lost while serving our nation. Their sacrifice is eternally recognized in the military hospitals and clinics that bear their names, where their legacy of service continues to inspire lifesaving care every day.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963821
    VIRIN: 250522-O-AY809-9901
    Filename: DOD_111016246
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    This work, Honoring the Fallen in Military Medicine, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Military Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    military treatment facilities

