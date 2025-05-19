Honoring the Fallen in Military Medicine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members whose lives were lost while serving our nation. Their sacrifice is eternally recognized in the military hospitals and clinics that bear their names, where their legacy of service continues to inspire lifesaving care every day.