U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade march with the Division during a pass and review ceremony in support of All American Week 2025. The Brigade was led by Col. Robert Rowe and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, the Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Frederico Cardoso, Spc. Shawn Richardson, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963794
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-DJ785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111015903
|Length:
|00:12:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ADSB Conduct AAW25 Pass and Review, by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, SPC Shawn Richardson and SPC Frederico Cardoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
