    82nd ADSB Conduct AAW25 Pass and Review

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney, Spc. Shawn Richardson and Spc. Frederico Cardoso

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade march with the Division during a pass and review ceremony in support of All American Week 2025. The Brigade was led by Col. Robert Rowe and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, the Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Frederico Cardoso, Spc. Shawn Richardson, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963794
    VIRIN: 250522-A-DJ785-1001
    Filename: DOD_111015903
    Length: 00:12:18
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Paratroopers
    All American Week
    Division Review
    AAW25
    AAW2025

