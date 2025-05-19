82nd ADSB Conduct AAW25 Pass and Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade march with the Division during a pass and review ceremony in support of All American Week 2025. The Brigade was led by Col. Robert Rowe and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, the Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Frederico Cardoso, Spc. Shawn Richardson, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)