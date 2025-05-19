The Black Beauty Reservoir renovation was funded as a part of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base Modernization Plan that focuses on prioritizing and synchronizing resources to focus on critical facilities and capabilities which are necessary to sustain and build upon resource capacity for the Army’s current and developing systems to enable surge capacity.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 14:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963775
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-YZ466-9434
|PIN:
|52225
|Filename:
|DOD_111015559
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HWAD cuts ribbon on refurbished Black Beauty Reservoir, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.