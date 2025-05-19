Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HWAD cuts ribbon on refurbished Black Beauty Reservoir

    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Hawthorne Army Depot

    The Black Beauty Reservoir renovation was funded as a part of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base Modernization Plan that focuses on prioritizing and synchronizing resources to focus on critical facilities and capabilities which are necessary to sustain and build upon resource capacity for the Army’s current and developing systems to enable surge capacity.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 14:49
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US

