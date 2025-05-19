Memorial Day 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Body Bearers take part in caisson refamiliarization training at Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, May 14, 2025. Body Bearers perform funeral honors for Marines and their families at Arlington National Cemetery and fulfill other ceremonial commitments throughout the National Capital Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963766
|VIRIN:
|250515-M-PE138-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111015395
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
