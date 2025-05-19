Marine Minute: 20-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing provide support for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division during Helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. The training was conducted to ensure both units are proficient in proper Helocasting procedures. U.S. Marines with the Martial Arts Instructor Trainer Course 2-25, preform a simulated casualty evacuation during the "fighting holes " training event on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 13, 2025. Squads engaged head-to-head inside of fighting holes simulating close quarter combat while implementing techniques learned within the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Jazlyn J. Baker)