    Marine Minute: 20-25

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Cpl. Samantha Pollich and Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing provide support for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division during Helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2025. The training was conducted to ensure both units are proficient in proper Helocasting procedures. U.S. Marines with the Martial Arts Instructor Trainer Course 2-25, preform a simulated casualty evacuation during the "fighting holes " training event on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 13, 2025. Squads engaged head-to-head inside of fighting holes simulating close quarter combat while implementing techniques learned within the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Jazlyn J. Baker)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 14:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 963762
    VIRIN: 250520-M-EB804-6455
    Filename: DOD_111015309
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: 20-25, by Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Cpl Samantha Pollich and LCpl Jazlyn Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    helocast
    3d Recon BN
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPRO
    USMCNews

