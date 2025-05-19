Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Response 25: Joint Force Entry Exercise in Norway

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Empty 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct combined force-on-force combat training in Setermoen and Bardufoss, Norway from May 11- May 15, 2025. The battalion, alongside U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, Norwegian soldiers from Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, and Hungarian Rangers, conducted the training as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness.Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ashton Empty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963758
    VIRIN: 250522-A-XI191-5342
    Filename: DOD_111015239
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 25: Joint Force Entry Exercise in Norway, by SGT Ashton Empty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    361st TPASE
    swordoffreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download