    Marine Minute: 20.2-25

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado and Cpl. Samantha Pollich

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistic Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in the final exercise of an Animal Handler and Packer course in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. The course facilitates training for Marines to leverage multi-modal logistics in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment where the terrain is too austere for vehicle transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    This work, Marine Minute: 20.2-25, by Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado and Cpl Samantha Pollich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

