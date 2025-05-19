Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard promotes life jacket safety during National Safe Boating Week

    ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a machinery technician from Coast Guard Station Mayport, advocates life jacket safety during National Safe Boating Week in Atlantic Beach, Florida, May 09, 2025. Where the cause of death is known, 75% of fatal boating victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 87% were not wearing a life jacket. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Location: ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Life Jacket
    Coast Guard
    National Safe Boating Week
    Coast Guard Station Mayport
    NSBW

