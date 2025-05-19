Coast Guard promotes life jacket safety during National Safe Boating Week

Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a machinery technician from Coast Guard Station Mayport, advocates life jacket safety during National Safe Boating Week in Atlantic Beach, Florida, May 09, 2025. Where the cause of death is known, 75% of fatal boating victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 87% were not wearing a life jacket. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 13:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963751
|VIRIN:
|250520-G-PO504-1316
|Filename:
|DOD_111015173
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.