Coast Guard promotes life jacket safety during National Safe Boating Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963751" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Aveni, a machinery technician from Coast Guard Station Mayport, advocates life jacket safety during National Safe Boating Week in Atlantic Beach, Florida, May 09, 2025. Where the cause of death is known, 75% of fatal boating victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 87% were not wearing a life jacket. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)