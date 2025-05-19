Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez NSBW Day 7 PSA

    CORTEZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Auxiliarist, Chris Juall, gives tips on paying attention for National Safe Boating Week at Coast Guard Station Cortez, Florida, May 22, 2025. National Safe Boating Week 2025 takes place from May 17-23. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxiliarist Chris Juall)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 13:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963744
    VIRIN: 252205-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_111015109
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CORTEZ, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CGBoatingSafety2025; NSBW; nationalsafeboatingweek; BSXW25

