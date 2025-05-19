Coast Guard Station Cortez NSBW Day 7 PSA (music)

Coast Guard Auxiliarist, Chris Juall, gives tips on paying attention for National Safe Boating Week at Coast Guard Station Cortez, Florida, May 22, 2025. National Safe Boating Week 2025 takes place from May 17-23. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxiliarist Chris Juall)
