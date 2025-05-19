Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard, Reserve Forces Address Budget Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    National Guard Bureau and reserve forces senior leaders address the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee during a presidential review of the NGB and reserve forces fiscal year 2026 budget in Washington, May 22, 2025. Testifying are: NGB Chief Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus; Army Reserve Chief Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter; Navy Reserve Chief Vice Adm. Nancy S. Lacore; Marine Corps Reserve Commander Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV; and Air Force Reserve Chief Lt. Gen. John P. Healy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 13:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 963740
    Filename: DOD_111015064
    Length: 01:32:58
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard, Reserve Forces Address Budget Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download