    New challenge for Walk-It-Out Wednesdays

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Over the past few months, we've logged more than 7,000 miles across the nation—one step at a time! From team walks to solo strides, you’ve helped us crush our previous goal of 250 miles per week in honor of the Army's 250th birthday.

    Now, it's time to raise the bar. We’ve got a new challenge lined up to keep the momentum going and the steps climbing.

    We've added the remaining Saturdays until 14 June to get your steps in and we have a new goal of 12,500 miles!

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

