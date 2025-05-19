New challenge for Walk-It-Out Wednesdays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the past few months, we've logged more than 7,000 miles across the nation—one step at a time! From team walks to solo strides, you’ve helped us crush our previous goal of 250 miles per week in honor of the Army's 250th birthday.



Now, it's time to raise the bar. We’ve got a new challenge lined up to keep the momentum going and the steps climbing.



We've added the remaining Saturdays until 14 June to get your steps in and we have a new goal of 12,500 miles!