National Safe Boating Week BUI PSA

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Baldi emphasizes the importance of preventing boating under the influence during National Safe Boating Week in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 19, 2025. Baldi took part in a boating under the influence awareness video as part of the 2025 National Safe Boating Week campaign which is aimed at promoting safe and responsible boating practices. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)