    Coast Guard Station Mayport emphasizes safe boating practices during National Safe Boating Week

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Baldi, the operations officer at Coast Guard Station Mayport, emphasizes the importance of preventing boating under the influence during National Safe Boating Week in Jacksonville, Florida, May 19, 2025. Baldi discussed the importance of boating sober as part of the 2025 National Safe Boating Week campaign, which is aimed at promoting safe and responsible boating practices. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kace White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963737
    VIRIN: 250519-G-WP415-1001
    Filename: DOD_111014999
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FLORIDA, US

