B-Roll: Battle Company Paratroopers Conduct Urban Operations Training During Swift Response 2025 in Lithuania

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 21, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The training hones small-unit tactics, decision-making, and mission execution in complex urban environments, while reinforcing NATO interoperability in a multinational setting.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)