250516-N-AH435-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 16, 2025) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella holds a Command Challenge event for for active duty military members, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, at NAS II Fitness Center and turf field, May 16, 2025. The Command Challenge allows teams to compete in various fitness activities. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)
