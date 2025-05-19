Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR Sigonella holds a Command Challenge

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    250516-N-AH435-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 16, 2025) Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella holds a Command Challenge event for for active duty military members, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, at NAS II Fitness Center and turf field, May 16, 2025. The Command Challenge allows teams to compete in various fitness activities. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Anglin)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 963718
    VIRIN: 250516-N-AH435-1001
    Filename: DOD_111014757
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    fitness
    MWR Sigonella
    Command Challenge

