From the Wright brothers first military airplane to today's cutting-edge intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, the Army has always led the way in aerial intelligence.
Watch the latest video in our Army 250th series to learn more about the evolution of supporting Soldiers from the sky.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963717
|VIRIN:
|250522-O-LS242-4040
|Filename:
|DOD_111014754
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Reconnaissance Technology, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.