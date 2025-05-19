Aerial Reconnaissance Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From the Wright brothers first military airplane to today's cutting-edge intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, the Army has always led the way in aerial intelligence.



Watch the latest video in our Army 250th series to learn more about the evolution of supporting Soldiers from the sky.