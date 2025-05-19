U.S Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, competed in a weightlifting competition as part of Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. The event, which included deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, aimed to boost morale, welfare, and readiness while also celebrating the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963715
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-CT809-9607
|Filename:
|DOD_111014742
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragoon Week 2025 Weightlifting Competition, by 1SG Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.