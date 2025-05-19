Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragoon Week 2025 Weightlifting Competition

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, competed in a weightlifting competition as part of Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 19, 2025. The event, which included deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, aimed to boost morale, welfare, and readiness while also celebrating the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:42
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragoon Week 2025 Weightlifting Competition, by 1SG Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps, DragoonWeek, 2CR, StrongerTogether, Powerlifting

