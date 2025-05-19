Camp Pendleton prepares for the 101 days of Summer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak on the importance of readiness and vigilance during the upcoming 101 days of summer at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 19, 2025. The 101 days of summer span from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)