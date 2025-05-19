Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton prepares for the 101 days of Summer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak on the importance of readiness and vigilance during the upcoming 101 days of summer at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 19, 2025. The 101 days of summer span from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963714
    VIRIN: 250521-M-CV013-1001
    Filename: DOD_111014740
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton prepares for the 101 days of Summer, by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSA; 101 Days of Summer; Marines; Sailors; Camp Pendleton; Safety

