U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick Brown and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the commanding general and command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speak on the importance of readiness and vigilance during the upcoming 101 days of summer at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 19, 2025. The 101 days of summer span from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 11:49
Category:
|PSA
Length:
|00:01:01
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Camp Pendleton prepares for the 101 days of Summer, by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
