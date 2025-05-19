Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragoon Week 2025: Sports Championships and Awards

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the Regimental Support Squadron (RSS), 2nd Cavalry Regiment and the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate together in a major sports event during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. The battalion conducted seven different types of sports games in total, giving soldiers an opportunity to boost morale and compete. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    “Immersive” by William Henries Music Ltd is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, VCorps, 2CR, 7ATC, DragoonWeek

