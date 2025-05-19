Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella celebrates college graduates

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    250520-N-SH175-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 20, 2025) United States servicemembers and DoD civilians, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, attend a graduation recognition ceremony at the base's chapel, May 20, 2025. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 11:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 963706
    VIRIN: 250520-N-SH175-1001
    Filename: DOD_111014607
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    NAS Sigonella
    Education
    graduatation ceremony
    UMGC Europe
    graduaiton

