NAS Sigonella celebrates college graduates

250520-N-SH175-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 20, 2025) United States servicemembers and DoD civilians, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, attend a graduation recognition ceremony at the base's chapel, May 20, 2025. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)