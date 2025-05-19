NOTO, Italy (May 17, 2025) A video highlights the Flower Festival in Noto, Italy, that is hosted by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963699
|VIRIN:
|250518-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111014594
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NOTO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flower Festival in Noto, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.