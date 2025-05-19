U.S. Army trains with Dutch Army on LSCO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment conducted expeditionary deployment and air assault operations alongside our Dutch Allies in Marnewaard, Netherlands, 5-23 MAY 25. As Europe’s critical aviation support battalion, the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade ensures they are a ready and capable force, prepared to respond to any contingency in support of ground forces and our Allies and Partners across the USAREUR-AF theater.



“Perseverance” and “Forcefield” by Jake Ridley are licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com



~SOUNDBITES~



(00:02) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joshua A. Meyer, the commander of 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“Falcon Spring is a joint multinational exercise. We are in our tactical assembly area in Marnewaard, Northern Netherlands. We are here with our Dutch partners from the 11th Air Mobile Brigade where we'll be executing air movement, air assault and medevac operations over the next ten days.”



(00:19) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Gregory, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“It's prepping the aircraft for whatever operations the ground forces need us to do.”



(00:24) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Sanchez, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“Getting some air assaults and getting some sling load operations in.”



(00:30) U.S. Army Capt. Donia Nichols, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“We're supporting the air assault mission with our Dutch counterparts, and we're focused on large scale combat operations (LSCO) response.”



(00:38) U.S. Army Sgt. Alexander Morten-Berry, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“We're out here supporting the birds, supporting air assault missions pushing for fuel. Making sure they get clean, efficient fuel.”



(00:46) Lt. Col. Joshua A. Meyer, the commander of 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“So these types of training tasks are critical to our ability to respond to any threat within the European theater.”



(00:53) U.S. Army Maj. Jared Grubbs, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“And the Dutch are always ready and willing to train. And they give us massive training areas with very realistic rule sets to allow us to train how we would fight in LSCO.”



(01:03) Royal Netherlands Army Maj. Rein Nieuwland, helicopter operations officer assigned to 11th Airmobile Brigade:

“Falcon Spring, it's normally it's for some battalion exercise, but we are short of helicopters in the Dutch army, so we asked again for a 12th CAB to cooperate with us.”



(01:15) Lt. Col. Joshua A. Meyer, the commander of 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“They provide us with an incredibly aggressive and capable ground force, allowing us to execute all of our mission essential tasks in day and night conditions.”



(01:24) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Sanchez, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“Aviation never stops. The fight never stops. The fight is changing every single day.”



(01:31) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Gregory, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Avaiation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade:

“The more that we could bring to the fight, the more that we could hammer the enemy, push them back, and achieve the objective that the ground force commander and the overall battlespace commanders are trying to achieve.”