July 4th Shout-out Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris

Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris with U.S Army NATO in Sembach, Germany, thanks the people of Pearl, Miss., for their support to the U.S. military during Independence Day celebrations.
|05.15.2025
|05.22.2025 10:38
|Greetings
|963689
|250515-A-QI808-1017
|250522
|DOD_111014550
|00:00:18
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|PEARL, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
