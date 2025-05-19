Take a behind-the-scenes look at the 647th LRS Customer Service Branch at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. This talented group of Airmen and civilians meticulously manages 132 accounts, ensuring all customers have the proper supplies available when needed!
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963686
|VIRIN:
|250512-N-PL185-2850
|Filename:
|DOD_111014536
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, You Don’t Fly Without Supply, by PO1 Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
