    You Don’t Fly Without Supply

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Burleson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Logistics

    Take a behind-the-scenes look at the 647th LRS Customer Service Branch at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. This talented group of Airmen and civilians meticulously manages 132 accounts, ensuring all customers have the proper supplies available when needed!

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963686
    VIRIN: 250512-N-PL185-2850
    Filename: DOD_111014536
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HICKAM AFB
    readiness
    647th

