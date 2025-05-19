Safety Starts Here: Mount Morris Dam Inspections

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conduct a periodic inspection of Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, in support of Dam Safety Awareness Day, May 14, 2025. As the largest concrete gravity dam east of the Mississippi River, Mount Morris Dam plays a critical role in reducing flood risk for communities throughout the Genesee River Valley (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).