Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety Starts Here: Mount Morris Dam Inspections

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District personnel conduct a periodic inspection of Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, in support of Dam Safety Awareness Day, May 14, 2025. As the largest concrete gravity dam east of the Mississippi River, Mount Morris Dam plays a critical role in reducing flood risk for communities throughout the Genesee River Valley (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963679
    VIRIN: 250514-A-FB511-3943
    Filename: DOD_111014460
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Starts Here: Mount Morris Dam Inspections, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Dam Safety
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download