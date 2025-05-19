Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Allied Fighter Training, Oracle-M Satellite Test, Real ID Compliance

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katharine Winchell 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the newest hub for allied fighter training reaches initial operational capability, a milestone in monitoring space between Earth and the Moon, and federal installations now require all visitors seeking base access to possess a REAL ID.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963672
    VIRIN: 250522-F-GK677-1002
    Filename: DOD_111014312
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Allied Fighter Training, Oracle-M Satellite Test, Real ID Compliance, by SSgt Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

