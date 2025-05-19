In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the newest hub for allied fighter training reaches initial operational capability, a milestone in monitoring space between Earth and the Moon, and federal installations now require all visitors seeking base access to possess a REAL ID.
This work, Around the Air Force: Allied Fighter Training, Oracle-M Satellite Test, Real ID Compliance, by SSgt Katharine Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
