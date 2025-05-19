VIDEO PRODUCTION: Challenging Training is Important - Hungarian PL I'm a Defender (4K Video) VERTICAL (9x16)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A platoon leader with the Hungarian Army Rangers talks about the significant training benefit his team received from the training events his unit participated in with US, UK and Norwegian troops which took place during Swift Response in Bardufoss and Setermoen Norway May 12th through 16th, 2025. Swift Response is a component of DEFENDER 25, which is structured to increase the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires. It builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey - Interview by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey and Sgt. Ashton Empty)



Music: ‘I’m Your Defender’ by Christopher Tobey using A.I. Via Suno.com.