Coast Guard Station Cortez NSBW Day 5 PSA

Coast Guard Auxiliarist, Chris Juall, gives tips on being prepared for National Safe Boating Week at Coast Guard Station Cortez, Florida, May 21, 2025. National Safe Boating Week 2025 takes place from May 17-23. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez & Auxiliarist Chris Juall)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 08:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963664
|VIRIN:
|250521-G-CX249-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111014239
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CORTEZ, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.