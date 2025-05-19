2CR Dragoon Week 25: Family Color Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and families conduct a family color run during the Dragoon Week on Rose Barrack, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

(00;05;00)- Title card

(00;05;01-01;34;12)- U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and their families participate in family color run

END