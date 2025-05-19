Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Dragoon Week 25: Family Color Run

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and families conduct a family color run during the Dragoon Week on Rose Barrack, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    (00;05;00)- Title card
    (00;05;01-01;34;12)- U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and their families participate in family color run
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963650
    VIRIN: 250522-A-GV482-1014
    Filename: DOD_111014162
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 25: Family Color Run, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonWeek

