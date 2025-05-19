Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Honors Fallen Dragoons in Memorial Day Observance

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment commemorate Memorial Day during the dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. The regiment held a ceremonial observance of Memorial Day to formally recognize the ultimate sacrifice of the Nation’s, and particularly the regiment’s, fallen troopers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    (00;05;00)- Title card
    (00;05;01-01;04;05)- U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin N Hume initiates prayer for the Memorial Day ceremony
    (01;04;06-01;20;19)- U.S. Soldiers render a salute
    (01;20;20-04;13;10)-U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr., the regimental commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment delivers a speech during Memorial Day Ceremony
    (04;13;11-06;26;15)- U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Clark, the regimental command sergeant major of 2nd Cavalry Regiment delivers a speech during the ceremony
    (06;26;16-06;44;16)- U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr., the regimental commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Clark, the regimental command sergeant major of 2nd Cavalry Regiment rendering a salute
    (06;44;17-07;51;10)- U.S. Soldiers render a salute during “Taps” and stay silent during Amazing Grace
    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963648
    VIRIN: 250522-A-GV482-1013
    Filename: DOD_111014155
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 2CR Honors Fallen Dragoons in Memorial Day Observance, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    MemorialDay
    2CR
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

