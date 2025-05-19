2CR Honors Fallen Dragoons in Memorial Day Observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment commemorate Memorial Day during the dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. The regiment held a ceremonial observance of Memorial Day to formally recognize the ultimate sacrifice of the Nation’s, and particularly the regiment’s, fallen troopers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

(00;05;00)- Title card

(00;05;01-01;04;05)- U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin N Hume initiates prayer for the Memorial Day ceremony

(01;04;06-01;20;19)- U.S. Soldiers render a salute

(01;20;20-04;13;10)-U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr., the regimental commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment delivers a speech during Memorial Day Ceremony

(04;13;11-06;26;15)- U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Clark, the regimental command sergeant major of 2nd Cavalry Regiment delivers a speech during the ceremony

(06;26;16-06;44;16)- U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr., the regimental commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Clark, the regimental command sergeant major of 2nd Cavalry Regiment rendering a salute

(06;44;17-07;51;10)- U.S. Soldiers render a salute during “Taps” and stay silent during Amazing Grace

END