2CR Honors Fallen Dragoons in Memorial Day Observance

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment commemorate Memorial Day during the dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. The regiment held a ceremonial observance of Memorial Day to formally recognize the ultimate sacrifice of the Nation’s, and particularly the regiment’s, fallen troopers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list:
(00;05;00)- Title card
(00;05;01-01;04;05)- U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin N Hume initiates prayer for the Memorial Day ceremony
(01;04;06-01;20;19)- U.S. Soldiers render a salute
(01;20;20-04;13;10)-U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr., the regimental commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment delivers a speech during Memorial Day Ceremony
(04;13;11-06;26;15)- U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Clark, the regimental command sergeant major of 2nd Cavalry Regiment delivers a speech during the ceremony
(06;26;16-06;44;16)- U.S. Army Col. Donald R. Neal, Jr., the regimental commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Clark, the regimental command sergeant major of 2nd Cavalry Regiment rendering a salute
(06;44;17-07;51;10)- U.S. Soldiers render a salute during “Taps” and stay silent during Amazing Grace
END
