250515-N-UQ924-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May 15, 2025) Video spot highlighting oven fan safety in on-base housing on NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 08:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963647
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-UQ924-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111014113
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oven Fan Safety, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.