    5-7th Cavalry Regiment Performs Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat medics assigned to C Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment perform simulated combat casualty care after a simulated attack during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, May 20, 2025.
    Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963645
    VIRIN: 160104-Z-AY325-2001
    Filename: DOD_111014049
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC TraintoWin

