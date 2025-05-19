Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio National Guard Support Maintenance Shop partners with DLA - non-captioned

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEHALL, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    A recent visit to the Ohio Army National Guard's Combined Support Maintenance Shop by a group of Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime employees illustrated the pivotal role of local collaboration in bolstering operational readiness. This is the second in a series of tours aimed at cross-collaboration for expediting critical parts to the shop which services units throughout Ohio to facilitate getting needed equipment back to the warfighter faster increasing readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 07:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963641
    VIRIN: 250513-D-LP749-7688
    Filename: DOD_111013984
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: WHITEHALL, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Support Maintenance Shop partners with DLA - non-captioned, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download