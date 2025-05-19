Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-7th Infantry Regiment Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Christian Logan, a combat medic with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, shares his experience assisting a soldier with a point-to-point blood transfusion on a simulated casualty during Combined Resolve 25-2 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center(JMRC), Germany, May 20, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-2 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa multi-domain, large-scale combat exercise organized by the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) which features NATO and partner nation soldiers training together in a joint-combined environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963637
    VIRIN: 250520-Z-VM883-2003
    Filename: DOD_111013922
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-7th Infantry Regiment Conducts Point-to-Point Blood Transfusion During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download