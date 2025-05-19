Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Honors Fallen Dragoons in Memorial Day Observance

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and members of the community attend a memorial day ceremony at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. As part of Dragoon Week, the memorial ceremony honored the legacy and sacrifice of past Soldiers who gave their lives while serving in the regiment. The ceremony reinforced 2CR’s enduring spirit of service, unity, and remembrance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    00:00:06:00 – U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment present the colors during the memorial ceremony.

    00:01:36:23 – Ceremony concludes with attendees offering handshakes and final respects at the memorial site.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 08:05
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

