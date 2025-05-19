2CR Honors Fallen Dragoons in Memorial Day Observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment and members of the community attend a memorial day ceremony at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, May 22, 2025. As part of Dragoon Week, the memorial ceremony honored the legacy and sacrifice of past Soldiers who gave their lives while serving in the regiment. The ceremony reinforced 2CR’s enduring spirit of service, unity, and remembrance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)



00:00:06:00 – U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment present the colors during the memorial ceremony.



00:01:36:23 – Ceremony concludes with attendees offering handshakes and final respects at the memorial site.