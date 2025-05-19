Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 2025

    NORWAY

    05.10.2025

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    5-4 ADAR supports exercise Formidable Shield 2025 with short range air defense from the SGT Stout from 5-9 May, 2025, in Andøya, Norway. Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 06:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963631
    VIRIN: 250510-A-KX519-1621
    Filename: DOD_111013895
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 2025, by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

