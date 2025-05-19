5-4 ADAR supports exercise Formidable Shield 2025 with short range air defense from the SGT Stout from 5-9 May, 2025, in Andøya, Norway. Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963631
|VIRIN:
|250510-A-KX519-1621
|Filename:
|DOD_111013895
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-4 ADAR Supports Formidable Shield 2025, by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.