Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOTORS Webpage Launches for KMC Vehicle Services Spot (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern Vehicle Processing Center launches a new webpage called Motorized Transportation Operations, Registration, and Safety (MOTORS) on June 2, 2025. Whether you were Air force, Army, or Nato member, this system was built to serve you. Access appointments and take control of your vehicle all on one secure platform. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963629
    VIRIN: 250522-F-XK392-8573
    Filename: DOD_111013891
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOTORS Webpage Launches for KMC Vehicle Services Spot (1080p), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download