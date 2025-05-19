MOTORS Webpage Launches for KMC Vehicle Services Spot (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kaiserslautern Vehicle Processing Center launches a new webpage called Motorized Transportation Operations, Registration, and Safety (MOTORS) on June 2, 2025. Whether you were Air force, Army, or Nato member, this system was built to serve you. Access appointments and take control of your vehicle all on one secure platform. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)