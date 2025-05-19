Kaiserslautern Vehicle Processing Center launches a new webpage called Motorized Transportation Operations, Registration, and Safety (MOTORS) on June 2, 2025. Whether you were Air force, Army, or Nato member, this system was built to serve you. Access appointments and take control of your vehicle all on one secure platform. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 07:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963628
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-XK392-8167
|Filename:
|DOD_111013890
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MOTORS Webpage Launches for KMC Vehicle Services Spot (720p), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.