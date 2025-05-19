Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Focus – Police Week Expo A-Roll

    GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The TSgt. Alexander Baron, Flight Sergeant, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, shares why police week is an important annual tradition in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, May 15, 2025, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
    Police week is an annual tradition held in honor of law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty and serves a way to recognize law enforcement officers who continue to serve. (Defense Media Activity video by SSG Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 07:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963626
    VIRIN: 250515-A-DV607-5408
    Filename: DOD_111013872
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Focus – Police Week Expo A-Roll, by SSG Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

