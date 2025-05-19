In Focus – Police Week Expo B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The TSgt. Alexander Baron, Flight Sergeant, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, shares why police week is an important annual tradition in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, May 15, 2025, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Police week is an annual tradition held in honor of law enforcement officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty and serves a way to recognize law enforcement officers who continue to serve. (Defense Media Activity video by SSG Joseph E. D. Knoch)